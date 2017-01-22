Vizianagaram train tragedy: CM expresses shock; directs officials to help victims

VIJAYAWADA:

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed shock and grief over the Vizianagaram train accident in which at least 23 passengers were killed and 35 injured.

The Chief Minister on Sunday expressed his sympathies and condolences to the family members of those killed and injured in the accident.

Mr. Naidu directed Ministers from North Coastal AP to rush to the area and provide help to the victims.

He also asked the district collector to rush to the spot and take necessary relief measures and provide medical assitance to those injured in the accident.

The district SP has been asked to provide all assistance to the victims and make arrangements to shift the bodies.