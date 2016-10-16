Andhra Pradesh

Vizianagar Utsav revives neglected folk art, dances

Ashok Gajapathi Raju flags off rally at the fort

The three-day Vizianagar Utsav-2016 began on Saturday with a big bang, as decaying folk art and dance forms such as Tappetagullu, Karra Saamu, Chekka Bajanalu, Butta Bommalu and Puli Veshaalu enlivened the atmosphere.

With folk artists in tow, Union Civil Aviation Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju flagged off a rally at the fort in which elected representatives and all sections of people participated. The rally ended at Anand Gajapathi Auditorium, the nucleus for various utsav events.

Addressing a jam-packed gathering, Mr. Gajapathi Raju said the utsav would provide a platform to revive the decaying traditional arts and also to deliver a message on social problems to the people.

Welcoming the ‘Swachh Vizianagaram’ campaign, he asked people to motivate those who had not so far built toilets in their homes. Vizianagaram would become a role model for the nation if it worked hard collectively, he said and added already, ‘Chitti Guruvulu’ of Dwarapudi had earned a place at the national level and the weight-lifters of Kondavelagada at the Common Wealth Games. Later, he released publicity material, slide shows, logos, caps and T-shirts on ‘Swachh Vizianagaram’.

3K-Run

In the morning, Collector Vivek Yadav launched a 3K-Run with an appeal to people to free the district from open defecation by October 2, 2019. MLAs, MLCs, officials, NGOs and others participated in the run covering three lamps junction, clock tower, and Balaji junction.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 17, 2020 10:43:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/Vizianagar-Utsav-revives-neglected-folk-art-dances/article16072607.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY