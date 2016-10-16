Vizianagar Utsav revives neglected folk art, dances

The three-day Vizianagar Utsav-2016 began on Saturday with a big bang, as decaying folk art and dance forms such as Tappetagullu, Karra Saamu, Chekka Bajanalu, Butta Bommalu and Puli Veshaalu enlivened the atmosphere.

With folk artists in tow, Union Civil Aviation Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju flagged off a rally at the fort in which elected representatives and all sections of people participated. The rally ended at Anand Gajapathi Auditorium, the nucleus for various utsav events.

Addressing a jam-packed gathering, Mr. Gajapathi Raju said the utsav would provide a platform to revive the decaying traditional arts and also to deliver a message on social problems to the people.

Welcoming the ‘Swachh Vizianagaram’ campaign, he asked people to motivate those who had not so far built toilets in their homes. Vizianagaram would become a role model for the nation if it worked hard collectively, he said and added already, ‘Chitti Guruvulu’ of Dwarapudi had earned a place at the national level and the weight-lifters of Kondavelagada at the Common Wealth Games. Later, he released publicity material, slide shows, logos, caps and T-shirts on ‘Swachh Vizianagaram’.

3K-Run

In the morning, Collector Vivek Yadav launched a 3K-Run with an appeal to people to free the district from open defecation by October 2, 2019. MLAs, MLCs, officials, NGOs and others participated in the run covering three lamps junction, clock tower, and Balaji junction.