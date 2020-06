Vizag engagements for Wednesday

Department of Social Welfare: Government Dalita Girijan Baata, Andhra University Engineering College ground, 10 a.m.

District Legal Services Authority: Legal Services Day, Lex Walk, beach road (6 a.m.), legal awareness camps at MVP Rytu Bazaar (8 a.m.) and RTC complex (5 p.m.), and visit to Sisu Sadan, Marripalem (6 p.m.).

Organising committee: PM Suraksha Matritva Abhiyaan awareness programme, Govt. Victoria Hospital for Women and Child, 10.30 a.m.

Sri Dwaram Music Academy: Inauguration of the academy, Kalabharathi auditorium, 6 p.m.

Sahridaya Sahiti: Talk on Pothana Bhagavatam by O. Rajarajeswari Prasad, Visakha Public Library, 6 p.m.

Sri Umaramalingeswara Swamy temple: Karteeka Maasam festival, Rudrabhishekam, temple premises, Sanat Nagar, Gajuwaka, 9 a.m.

Hare Krishna Movement: Deepotsavam, HKM premises, MVP colony double road, 7.30 p.m.

ISKCON: Deepotsavam, ISKCON premises, Sagar Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

District Basketball Association: Inauguration of district inter-school mobile tournament, Visakha Valley School, 10.15 a.m.

NSTL: DRDO Central Zone table tennis tournament inauguration, Pitchaiah indoor stadium, NSTL premises, 10 a.m.

Organising committee: Memorial meeting of president of AP Sista Karanams Association and director of Vaisakhi Jala Udyana Vanam U. Nagabhushana Patnaik, Vaisakhi Jala Udyana Vanam, 11 a.m.