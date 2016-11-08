Vizag engagements for Tuesday, Nov. 8

AU: Former Minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao delivers the Dr. N.G. Ranga memorial endowment lecture on role of Prof. N.G. Ranga in the development of agriculture and welfare of rural people in India, Platinum Jubilee Guest House, 10 a.m.
AU UGC HRD Centre: Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao inaugurates short term course in professional development for non-academic staff, UGC HRD Centre, 9.30 a.m.
Women’s organisations: Round table demanding unconditional withdrawal of beach love festival, near Gandhi statue, Central Park, 11 a.m.
Sri Uma Ramalingeswara Swamy temple: Karteeka Masam celerbrations, Rudrabhishekam, 9 a.m.
Hare Krishna Movement: Deepostavam, 7.30 p.m.
ISKCON: Deepostavam, ISKCON premises, Sagar Nagar, 6.30 p.m.
