Andhra Pradesh

Vizag engagements for Tuesday, Nov. 8

AU: Former Minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao delivers the Dr. N.G. Ranga memorial endowment lecture on role of Prof. N.G. Ranga in the development of agriculture and welfare of rural people in India, Platinum Jubilee Guest House, 10 a.m.

AU UGC HRD Centre: Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao inaugurates short term course in professional development for non-academic staff, UGC HRD Centre, 9.30 a.m.

Women’s organisations: Round table demanding unconditional withdrawal of beach love festival, near Gandhi statue, Central Park, 11 a.m.

Sri Uma Ramalingeswara Swamy temple: Karteeka Masam celerbrations, Rudrabhishekam, 9 a.m.

Hare Krishna Movement: Deepostavam, 7.30 p.m.

ISKCON: Deepostavam, ISKCON premises, Sagar Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 3:05:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/Vizag-engagements-for-Tuesday-Nov.-8/article16440001.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY