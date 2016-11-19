Vizag engagements for Saturday, Nov. 19

Visakha Public Library: 49th National Library Week, Monday Mosaic conducts a session on stories for students, library premises, 6 p.m.
Sarada Grandhalayam: National Library Week, screening of Marathi movie Katyar Kaljat Gulshi, library premises, 6 p.m.
Branch Library: National Library Week, programmes for women, library premises, 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Visalandhra Book House: 17th book exhibition, Turner’s Choultry, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
ISHRAE: Jrja Aran programme, Hotel Fortune Srikanya, 9 a.m.
Bala Vikas Foundation: Child Rights Convention awareness programme, ZP High Schoo, Thotagaruvu, 10.3 a.m.
Andhra Cricketers Reunion: Presentation of Sri Late RVVK Prasasd life time achievement award to BCCI vice-president and ACA general secretary G. Gangaraju, Hotel Novatel, 6 p.m.
Sri Uma Ramalingeswara Swamy temple: Karteeka Masam celebrations, Rudrabhishekam, temple premises, 9 a.m.
Sri Satya Sai Seva Samiti: 91st birth anniversary of Sri Satya Sai Baba, Mahila Day celebrations, Sri Satya Sai Premasadan, MVP colony, from 7.30 a.m.
IWAM: Trivenu Yatra concert series, Kalabharathi auditorium, 6.30 p.m.
BayViz Welfare and Cultural Society: Inter-school dance competition, Andhra University Dr. Ambedkar Assembly Hall, 5.30 p.m.
Organising committee: Miss Visakha finals, CMR Viswapriya function hall, beach road, 5 p.m.
City Congress Committee: Birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi, CCC Office, Yellamathota, 10.30 a.m.
