Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam today

Harekrishna Movement: Deepotsava, M.V.P. Double Road, 7.30 p.m.

ISKCON: Deepotsavam, Sagarnagar, 6.30 p.m.

Eastern Naval Command: Navy painting competition, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Port Sports Complex, 9.30 a.m.

Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan: Kids Day 2016, Port Kalavani Auditorium, 4 p.m.

VCSP Balbhavan: Children’s Day celebration, VJF Vinoda Vedika, Sitammadhara, 10.30 a.m.

Melody Creators: Film music programme “Swara Rasadhuni,” Kalabharati Auditorium, 6 p.m.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 16, 2020 3:02:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/Visakhapatnam-today/article16443563.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY