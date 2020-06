Visakhapatnam today

Harekrishna Movement: Deepotsava, M.V.P. Double Road, 7.30 p.m.

ISKCON: Deepotsavam, Sagarnagar, 6.30 p.m.

Centre for Policy Studies: Former Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Trust and former Media Adviser to the Prime Minister P.V.R.K. Prasad delivers D.Ch. Tirupati Raju memorial lecture on “Values in public life- P.V. Narasimha Rao’s role in upholding them,” Visakhpatnam Public Library, 6 p.m.

Bala Vikasa Foundation: National Education Day, Bridge School, Fishing Harbour, 5.15 p.m,.

Organising Committee: Inauguration of exhibition of etching prints by Lalitha Tekumalla, Visakha Heritage Museum, Beach Road, 5 p.m.

Sri Kanakamahalakshmi temple: Margasira Maasa Mahostavam Raata Muhurtam, temple premises, 9.18 a.m.

Sri Uma Ramalingeswara Swamy temple: Karteeka Maasostavam, Rudrabhishekam, temple premises, Sanat Nagar, Gajuwaka, 9 a.m.

AU students and research scholars: Interaction with Additional DGP of Railways KRM Kishore Kumar on reaching the goals, seminar hall of Department of Philosophy, 10.30 a.m.