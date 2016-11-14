Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam Today

Hare Krishna Movement: Deepotsava, MVP Double Road, 7.30 p.m. onwards.

Visalaandhra Book House: Inauguration of 17th Visakha Book Festival by AU Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao, Turnner’s Choultry, opp. Super Bazaar, 10.30 a.m.

Branch Library, Gajuwaka: 49th National Library Week celebrations and Children’s Day celebrations, High School Road, Gajuwaka, 9 a.m.

Dr. V.S. Krishna Library, AU: Inaugural of ‘National Library Week celebrations’ by AU Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao, library premises, 12 noon.

Visakhapatnam Public Library: Inaugural of 49th National Library Week celebrations, Dwarakanagar, 6 p.m.

Bala Vikas Foundation: Children’s Day celebrations, BVF Bridge School, Fishing Harbour, Beach Road, 5.15 p.m.

FSAI: Car Yatra 2016 on fire safety and security awareness by Shivaramakrishnan, Vice Chair – Standard and Codes, FSAI, Neon Motors, Birla junction, 9 a.m.

Coromandel International Limited: Coromandel Girl Child Education Programme, chief guest Minister for HRD Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Sriharipuram, 11 a.m.



Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 18, 2020 1:14:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/Visakhapatnam-Today/article16445170.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY