Visakhapatnam Today

Hare Krishna Movement: Deepotsava, MVP Double Road, 7.30 p.m. onwards.
Visalaandhra Book House: Inauguration of 17th Visakha Book Festival by AU Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao, Turnner’s Choultry, opp. Super Bazaar, 10.30 a.m.
Branch Library, Gajuwaka: 49th National Library Week celebrations and Children’s Day celebrations, High School Road, Gajuwaka, 9 a.m.
Dr. V.S. Krishna Library, AU: Inaugural of ‘National Library Week celebrations’ by AU Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao, library premises, 12 noon.
Visakhapatnam Public Library: Inaugural of 49th National Library Week celebrations, Dwarakanagar, 6 p.m.
Bala Vikas Foundation: Children’s Day celebrations, BVF Bridge School, Fishing Harbour, Beach Road, 5.15 p.m.
FSAI: Car Yatra 2016 on fire safety and security awareness by Shivaramakrishnan, Vice Chair – Standard and Codes, FSAI, Neon Motors, Birla junction, 9 a.m.
Coromandel International Limited: Coromandel Girl Child Education Programme, chief guest Minister for HRD Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Sriharipuram, 11 a.m.
