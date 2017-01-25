Virology testing centres for Vizag, Guntur and Kurnool

Three virology testing centres are expected to start functioning in Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Kurnool by the end of this month. The centres are expected to reduce the delays in the testing of swine flu cases (influenza H1N1).

A total of 24 suspected swine flu samples from Visakhapatnam were sent for testing to the existing virology testing centre at the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati this year. One tested positive and six negative in the tests conducted so far; the other cases are pending.

“The equipment for setting up of the virology testing centre in Vizag is expected to be received this week. Health Minister Kamineni Srinivasa Rao has already made an announcement regarding the setting up of three new testing centres in AP. The regional centre in Vizag will cater to the needs of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts,” District Epidemiologist and Swine Flu Nodal Officer L. Kalyan Prasad told The Hindu on Wednesday.

The number of swine flu positive cases and deaths in Visakhapatnam are: 2014 – 4 (positive cases) and 2 (deaths); 2015 - 43 (positive cases) and 3 (deaths) and in 2016 no cases were reported.

Dr. Prasad said that since swine flu was an airborne disease, keeping one’s hand clean by washing with soap each time one goes out into public places was very important. The swine flu symptoms were also similar to common flu symptoms like cold, throat pain and fever. Those with symptoms of the disease should take rest, drink plenty of water and avoid going to public places.

Schoolchildren with symptoms of the disease should not be allowed to go to school. They should not be allowed to put their fingers in their nostrils to prevent entry of the virus through their nose. They should compulsorily wash their hands after visiting public places.

“The high risk groups are: children below 5 years of age, pregnant women, persons over 65 years of age and those with chronic diseases like liver, kidney and cancer patients and those with less immunity,” he added.