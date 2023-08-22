Vijayawada to host Indian Medical Association’s Doctors Olympiad-2023 in November

August 22, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Indian Medical Association national president Dr. Sharad Kumar Agarwal announced that the IMA’s national sports meet ‘Doctors Olympiad 2023’ will be held in Vijayawada from November 22 to November 26.

At a press conference in Vijayawada on Tuesday, Dr. Sharad Kumar along with IMA-AP president Dr. G. Ravikrishna, national vice-president Dr. D. Srihari and State general secretary Dr. P. Phanidhar said that more than 2,000 doctors from across the country are going to participate in the sports meet. He said the organising committee formed under the aegis of IMA, Vijayawada chapter is making arrangements for the meet.

He said the meet aims to see the participation of more doctors who spend their professional life under constant pressure take a break and engage in sports events.

He said that arrangements are being made to organise 84 sports events in 22 disciplines at Acharya Nagarjuna University sports grounds, doctors’ sports academy grounds and other sports grounds in and around the city.

He said that this is the first time that the national games for doctors are being held in South India.

IMA representatives unveiled the logo of the sports meet and released a brochure detailing the sports competitions.

IMA-Vijayawada president Dr. M.A. Rehman and others were present.

