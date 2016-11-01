Vigilance Awareness Week begins at ONGC, banks

Vigilance Awareness Week-2016 thematised as “public participation in promoting integrity and eradicating corruption” began at ONGC, Rajahmundry on Monday.

The week started with a Vigilance Awareness Walk led by Executive Director-Asset Manager Debasis Sanyal. Around 200 employees sporting T-shirts and caps and holding anti-corruption placards walked from the ONGC Dispensary to the Base Complex covering a distance of five kilometres.

J. V. Raghavarao, Chief Manager of the SBI, Tilak Road branch launched the month-long Vigilance Awareness Campaign of the Lok Satta, Rajahmundry Unit.

A.P. Grameena Bank staff take pledge

Kurnool Special Correspondent adds:

Syndicate Bank-sponsored Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank observed Vigilance Awareness Week in its head office in Kadapa on Monday. Bank general manager V. Krishnamachary administered a pledge to the staff. A pledge was also administered in all the regional offices and branches.

General Manager M. Ananda, chief vigilance officer N. Raghurami Reddy, chief managers, officers and staff members participated.

Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank Chairman D. Sampath Kumar Chari inaugurated the Vigilance Awareness Week in the bank’s Kurnool regional office on Monday and administered pledge to officers and employees.

Vigilance Awareness Week and Ekta Diwas was observed in the office of the Superintendent of Post Offices in Kurnool, on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary. Kurnool Superintendent of Post Offices K.V. Subba Rao administered a pledge to the employees.