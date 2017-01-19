Andhra Pradesh

Venkaiah Naidu inaugurates dialysis block

Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu inaugurating the dialysis block at the SVIMS Institute of Renal Sciences in Tirupati on Wednesday.

Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu inaugurating the dialysis block at the SVIMS Institute of Renal Sciences in Tirupati on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: K_V_POORNACHANDRA_KUMAR

Andhra Pradesh is a prime example of how the State and the Centre can work towards a development-based agenda, Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu said.

Addressing the gathering during the inaugural of dialysis block at the newly-launched SVIMS Institute of Renal Sciences, here on Wednesday, he stressed on the need for everyone enjoying the fruits of development and urged the citizens to join MODI (Making Of Developed India) movement.

Pointing out to the current changes in lifestyle, habits and work, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu emphasised on the revival of age-old traditions, so as to move away from the mechanised life. He said that public private partnerships (PPPs) would offer better services to people, by overcoming the existing challenges.

100 machines

Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas along with SVIMS Director-cum-Vice Chancellor T.S. Ravikumar explained the features of the dialysis block.

The facility, touted as one of the largest haemodialysis units, will house 100 dialysis machines — 80 for patients with End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) and 20 to cater to those with Acute Kidney Injury.

The programme can support 300-450 patients at any given time and was funded by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) with a cost of Rs. 11.5 crore and will be operated on PPP mode by SVIMS and Nephroplus.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 3:00:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/Venkaiah-Naidu-inaugurates-dialysis-block/article17056666.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY