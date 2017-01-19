Venkaiah Naidu inaugurates dialysis block

Andhra Pradesh is a prime example of how the State and the Centre can work towards a development-based agenda, Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu said.

Addressing the gathering during the inaugural of dialysis block at the newly-launched SVIMS Institute of Renal Sciences, here on Wednesday, he stressed on the need for everyone enjoying the fruits of development and urged the citizens to join MODI (Making Of Developed India) movement.

Pointing out to the current changes in lifestyle, habits and work, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu emphasised on the revival of age-old traditions, so as to move away from the mechanised life. He said that public private partnerships (PPPs) would offer better services to people, by overcoming the existing challenges.

100 machines

Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas along with SVIMS Director-cum-Vice Chancellor T.S. Ravikumar explained the features of the dialysis block.

The facility, touted as one of the largest haemodialysis units, will house 100 dialysis machines — 80 for patients with End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) and 20 to cater to those with Acute Kidney Injury.

The programme can support 300-450 patients at any given time and was funded by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) with a cost of Rs. 11.5 crore and will be operated on PPP mode by SVIMS and Nephroplus.