Vendors, patients at their wits’ end

The sudden decision of the Centre to withdraw from circulation notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denominations affected vendors, contract labour, daily wage workers and patients and their attendants.

“There are 20 daily wage workers under me. I have to pay wages daily in the evening ranging from Rs. 300 to Rs. 500. Now, the decision of the government has put me in great trouble,” said Rama Rao, a head mason from Dowleswaram.

At Rythu Bazaar, opposite the government Arts College, there was a verbal duel between vegetable sellers and customers as most of the customers brought Rs. 500 notes. At one stage, the estate officer intervened and controlled the crowd.

Also, private hospitals stopped accepting the higher denomination notes from Tuesday night though the government had made an an exception for hospitals, railway stations, bus stations and airlines. Patients who were discharged on Wednesday morning and those who wanted to get admitted faced a tough time as hospitals accepted a single note of Rs. 500 from patients. At a corporate hospital, patients carrying only cash faced trouble at the billing section, pharmacy and other places.

“We have to shift my husband in ambulance to my native village Dosakayalapalli. I have to clear the bill and also take medicines for two months. But employees manning billing counters and the pharmacy are not accepting high-value notes. I am not having a debit or a credit card. What do I do?” asked Ramineedu Subbamma.

Prof. S. Teki, head of management studies at Nannaya University, said the common man was not directly affected, as he or she would get new notes in place of old ones either after depositing in their respective bank accounts or exchanging through bank or post office.