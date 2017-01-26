Vamsadhara issue figures prominently at Cabinet meet

VIJAYAWADA: The controversy and unrest over delay in payment of compensation to villagers facing displacement by the Vamsadhara project figured prominently at the State Cabinet meeting here on Wednesday.

The Cabinet decided to depute teams to villages to disburse cheques to the project-affected and complete the process by the month-end.

The government had so far paid ₹16 crore as against the total compensation of ₹271 crore. In all, 6,900 people in 20 villages would be displaced.

The government had issued a G.O. in June 2016, but it was not implemented, leading to unrest among the villagers.

Delay in making payments to contractors involved in the execution of the Polavaram project was also discussed in detail. The Cabinet approved release of ₹91 crore to L&T and Bauer immediately.

The Cabinet took the decision in view of delay in payments by principal contractor Transstroy.

The amount would be deposited in an escrow account, said Information and Public Relations Minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy while briefing the media about the Cabinet decisions.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who chaired the meeting, excused himself when the Cabinet discussed the proposal to give 100 % entertainment tax exemption to Balakrishna starrer Gautamiputra Satakarni.

The Chief Minister told the Cabinet that he cannot be part of the discussion as his relative was a hero in the film.

The Cabinet approved the exemption under Section 8 of the Entertainment Tax rules of 1939, Mr. Raghunatha Reddy added.

The Minister said that a master plan for the Krishnapatnam node of the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor would be prepared shortly. The government would float a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the development of the node.

The State government’s equity would be land while the Central government would release ₹3,000 crore, he said.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to seek public opinion on the carving of Nellore Urban Development Authority.

In all, 156 villages and five municipalities would be part of the proposed authority. Its jurisdiction would be 1644 sq km, and urban bodies such as Nellore, Kavali, Tada, Gudur, Naidupeta, and Sullurpeta would be part of it, he said.

A Greenfield airport would be developed at Orvakal in Kurnool district.

The Minister said that the AP Solar Power Corporation would develop a solar power plant in Aluru of Anantapur district to generate 500 MW. The corporation would be given land at ₹2.50 lakh per acre.

Hyderabad-based Samarin Realties Ltd., in association with NREDCAP, would develop wind power plants at Chillavaripalli, Ellutla, and Narpala villages in Anantapur district, he said.

Mr. Reddy said that the Cabinet also approved development of Eluru as a smart city under the Swiss Challenge method.

Earlier, Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao said that work on the diaphragm wall under the Polavaram project would be launched on February 1.