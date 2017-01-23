Vamsadhara: Naidu apologises for delay in compensation

VIJAYAWADA: With protests by the Vamsadhara project-displaced in Srikakulam district taking an ugly turn, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has squarely blamed the district administration for its failure to disburse compensation to the affected people.

“My apologies to the farmers for the fact that the district administration has failed to disburse compensation though a G.O. was issued on June 2, 2016,” he said while addressing the media at Secretariat near here on Monday.

Going further, the Chief Minister said that compensation would be paid as per the Land Acquisition Act of 2013. The government would see to it that justice was done to every farmer. The G.O. was issued after holding discussions with the farmers. It was also estimated that ₹450 crore was required to pay the compensation.

“I appeal to the farmers not to get panic. Compensation would be paid as promised,” he said, adding, “Some people are trying to create hurdles to the project due to lack of awareness.”

Polavaram works

Expressing concern over growing protests against the Polavaram project, the Chief Minister cautioned that the project was the lifeline for the State.

Any hindrance caused to the works would badly hit the project schedule. As many agencies were involved in the execution of the project, sequencing of works was done. Any hitch in the works for a day would lead to a loss of ₹25 crore to ₹30 crore.

“People are requested to take note of it. Some leaders are unable to digest the development being witnessed in the State and trying to create unrest on one pretext or the other,” the Chief Minister said.

The government chalked out plans to start works on the diaphragm and fabrication of crest gates on January 29. The government was committed to releasing water through gravity from the Polavaram project by 2018 and complete it by 2019, he said.