VISAKHAPATNAM TODAY

Indian Red Cross Society : Annual Awards function, Port Kalavani Auditorium, 5:30 p.m.

Isha Foundation and UNICEF : Social Re-engineering and Leadership Development programme for Anandapuram Mandal on ‘Smart village – smart ward towards smart Andhra Pradesh’, Sai Priya Resorts, 10 a.m.

Andhra Pradesh Medical and Sales Representatives Union : Round table meeting on the impact of government policies on pharmaceutical sector, BSNL Union office, opposite GVMC, 11 a.m.

Visakhapatnam Music and Dance Academy : ‘Violin and Mridangam Laya Vinyasam’, Kalabharthi auditorium, 6:30 p.m.

Visakhapatnam Public Library : National Library Week celebrations, session on Mahatma Gandhi and his impact on society, Visakhapatnam Public Library, 6 p.m.

Branch Library : 49th National Library Week celebrations, essay writing contest on the theme ‘Role of students in Swachh Bharat campaign’, 10 a.m., ‘Kavi Sammelanam’ and poetry recitation, 4 p.m.. Branch Library, Gajuwaka.

Sarada Library, Anakapalle : 49th National Library Week celebrations, vocal concert by Bhamidipati Lalitha Madhav, Sarada Library, Anakapalle, 6 p.m.