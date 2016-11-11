VISAKHAPATNAM TODAY

International Society for Krishna Consciousness : ‘Deepotsavam’ and ‘Damodar Vrata Deeksha’, ISKCON, Sagar Nagar premises, 6:30 p.m.
Hare Krishna Movement : ‘Deepotsava’, Hare Krishna Movement, MVP Double Road, 7:30 p.m.
StartHub : ‘Sahasra’ Women Entrepreneurship Programme launch, StartHub, Entrepreneurship Development Centre, Lawson’s Bay Colony, 4 p.m.
Amma Kondaveeti Jyothirmaye Central Trust : ‘Vishnu arati’, R.K. Beach, 4:30 p.m.
Uttarandhra Charcha Vedika : Discussion over tea on backwardness of North Coastal Andhra and people’s aspirations, Jaggery market, Anakapalli, 10:30 a.m.
