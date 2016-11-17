Andhra Pradesh

Unaccounted cash of Rs. 25 lakh seized, three held

SP A. Ravikrishna announcing seizure of Rs. 25 lakh at Nandyal in Kurnool district on Wednesday. —PHOTO: U. SUBRAMANYAM

SP A. Ravikrishna announcing seizure of Rs. 25 lakh at Nandyal in Kurnool district on Wednesday. —PHOTO: U. SUBRAMANYAM  

The Police seized unaccounted cash of Rs. 25 lakh from a multi-utility vehicle during vehicle checking at Nandyal and took three persons of Kadapa district into custody, said Superintendent of Police A. Ravikrishna on Wednesday.

Madhusudana Rao, a native of Penagalur in Rajampet mandal in Kadapa district, who is the owner of Transcode Solutions company at Hyderabad, his aide Prakash and car driver Rambabu were taken into custody when they could not produce any valid documentation for the money being carried, the SP said.

The cash seized was being handed over to the Income Tax department, he said. The SP appealed to the people to alert the local police or dial 100 if they had knowledge of transport of black money and assured confidentiality.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 21, 2020 3:35:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/Unaccounted-cash-of-Rs.-25-lakh-seized-three-held/article16644410.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY