Unaccounted cash of Rs. 25 lakh seized, three held

The Police seized unaccounted cash of Rs. 25 lakh from a multi-utility vehicle during vehicle checking at Nandyal and took three persons of Kadapa district into custody, said Superintendent of Police A. Ravikrishna on Wednesday.

Madhusudana Rao, a native of Penagalur in Rajampet mandal in Kadapa district, who is the owner of Transcode Solutions company at Hyderabad, his aide Prakash and car driver Rambabu were taken into custody when they could not produce any valid documentation for the money being carried, the SP said.

The cash seized was being handed over to the Income Tax department, he said. The SP appealed to the people to alert the local police or dial 100 if they had knowledge of transport of black money and assured confidentiality.