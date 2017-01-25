USAID to report on energy efficiency opportunities

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will prepare a comprehensive report on ‘Energy Efficiency Opportunity Study in the State’. The report will be submitted to the government in a fortnight.

The International Development Consulting (ICF) under the aegis of the USAID and in association with the AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) and the State government conducted a workshop on the energy efficiency opportunity study, here on Tuesday.

On the occasion, USAID representatives said the study aimed at assessing the energy efficiency opportunities for different energy consuming segments/categories in the State.

The study would also identify and characterise the largest, most cost-effective and feasible energy efficiency measures and programmes for the State.

“Savings realised”

State government’s Energy Adviser K. Ranganatham said the energy efficiency and saving measures taken up during the last two and half years were yielding results in the domestic sector and urban local bodies. Every household in the State was saving around 150 units of electricity per annum following the use of LED bulbs.

The local bodies were saving 40 to 45% in energy consumed for street lighting. It was possible due to retrofitting of the existing conventional street lights to the extent of 5.6 lakh with LED street lights. Andhra Pradesh is also the pioneer in the implementation of energy efficient fans programme and so far around 1.7 lakh fans had been distributed, he said.

APSECM Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Managing Director, AP State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation, A. Chandrasekhar Reddy, said USAID had come forward to assist the government in this study and assessment of energy efficiency opportunities in various categories. The study would help in devising unique initiatives covering more number of consumers and categories, he said.

ICF Managing Director Nitin Zamre and others spoke.