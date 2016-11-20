Andhra Pradesh

Two stadiums in Masula proposed

Excise and B.C. Welfare Minister K. Ravindra on Saturday said that proposals for construction of two stadiums in Machilipatnam were at a crucial stage.

Speaking at a cultural programme organised by the Krishna University, Mr. Ravindra said 22 acres has been identified for the stadiums in Machilipatnam. “A mini stadium will also be developed at Rudravaram, where permanent buildings of the Krishna University are under construction,” he said. Mr. Ravindra and MP K. Narayana felicitated folk orchestra team of the Krishna University that bagged the first place in the 31st All India Inter University National Youth Festival in Mysore. The Krishna University's team won the prize in the category of 'Folk Archestra'.

