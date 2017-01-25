Andhra Pradesh

Two militia members surrender

Two militia members of the banned CPI (Maoists) surrendered before Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) M. Mahendra, on Wednesday.

They were identified as K. Bhagwan Rao (35) of Madhigaruvu village and V. Nageswara Rao of Nurmati village.

Both of them are from G. Madugula mandal in Visakhapatnam agency.

