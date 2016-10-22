Andhra Pradesh

Two fishermen killed as country boat capsizes

Two fishermen died when their country boat capsized in Vupputeru on Friday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at Toorpupalem, when four fishermen went into Vupputeru to lift sand illegally around 4 a.m. When they lifted the sand for the day and were coming back to Toorpupalem, the country boat overturned at old bridge and four of them drowned the main canal. Two of them reached the bank safely, and the police retrieved the bodies of the other two with the help of cranes.

The deceased were identified as Koppadi Satyanarayana and Malladi Satyanarayana both are belongs to Bodasakurru in Allavaram mandal.

