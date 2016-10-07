Two boys drown

Two boys, who took buffaloes for grazing on Wednesday, were found drowned in Nagulakunta tank in Sirivella mandal in Kurnool district on Thursday.
Kamini Venugopal, 13, accidentally fell into the tank and got trapped in silt while washing a buffalo, and Madimela Prasad, 17, who tried to rescue him, also drowned, the police said. The buffaloes returned home without the two boys on Wednesday evening.
Their family members and relatives launched a search in the night, but in vain. They found the bodies of the boys afloat in the tank on Thursday. The Sirivella police registered a case.
