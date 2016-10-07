Two Maoists injured in exchange of fire in Agency

No policeman was injured. Ten to 15 Maoists escaped after engaging the police in the exchange of fire for some time. There was a possibility of Jambri being there, the SP said. Search is on for the Maoists who escaped from the scene.

“We have searched the area but could not find them. The search will continue,” he said. A landmine, two weapons, two kit bags and revolutionary literature were recovered from the spot. The SP visited the two injured Maoists at KGH and enquired about their condition with the doctors.

It may be recalled that this was the major incident witnessed after the encounter near Palasamudram in Koyyuru mandal on May 4 in which Galikonda area committee commander and member of east division of the CPI (Maoist) Gopal, alias Azad and two others were killed. Earlier, an exchange of fire took place on February 21 at Puttakota in Koyyuru mandal. Meanwhile, according to unconfirmed reports, in Thursday’s exchange of fire, a few policemen received minor injuries and the police also caught a Maoist, Sobhan, at the spot.