Trickster abducts 10-year-old girl

A trickster abducted a fifth standard student from a cloth shop near Masoom Basha Darga in Kurnool Old City on Saturday night by promising to give her new clothes, according to Kurnool I Town police who registered a case.

A 35-year-old man, who claimed to be going on Haj yatra, allegedly told the girl’s parents — her father is a worker in a bicycle shop — that he would purchase new clothes for the girl and took her along with her grandfather and some others for shopping, police said.

The man asked the girl to sit in a cloth shop and told her grandfather and others to select clothes for them in a nearby shop.

They selected the clothes and came back to the shop only to find that the man as well as the girl were missing. Apprehending that she was abducted, her parents lodged a complaint with the Kurnool I Town police.

Later, at night, the man called up the girl’s father and told him that the girl was with him.

Basing on the call data, the police detected that the mobile number belonged to a person of Marripadu in Chittoor district.