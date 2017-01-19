Tributes paid to NTR on his death anniversary

TIRUPATI: The various institutions and facilities that the late Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao brought to Tirupati vividly remembered his connection while commemorating his death anniversary here on Wednesday.

Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) and Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS University), which stand tall today are the ideas that germinated in his brain when he won from Tirupati after forming his Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Vice-Chancellors T.S. Ravi Kumar (SVIMS) and V. Durga Bhavani (SPMVV) garlanded the statues of NTR at their respective campuses and paid tributes to the 'Man of the masses'. They recalled his vision in establishing institutes of repute to extend medical facilities for the poor and empowerment of women through education.

Meanwhile, the TDP leaders paid rich tributes at the NTR statue near the Town Club. Political leaders and members of various social organisations vied to garland his statue.

MLA, leaders donate blood

Kurnool Special Correspondent adds:

Kurnool MLA S.V. Mohan Reddy, former MLA Erasu Pratap Reddy and Kurnool market committee chairman S. Samanthakamani donated blood at a camp organised on TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao’s death anniversary in Kurnool on Wednesday.

Rajya Sabha member T.G. Venkatesh, S.V. Mohan Reddy, MLCs Silpa Chakrapani Reddy and M. Sudhakar Babu and MLC candidate K.J. Reddy distributed blankets to physically-challenged persons. They garlanded the NTR statue near the Collectorate.

Cricket tournament

Rajamahendravaram Special Correspondent adds:

Deputy Chief Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa inaugurated a blood donation camp in his constituency Peddapuram to mark NTR’s death anniversary on Wednesday. He donated blood on the occasion.

In Rajamahendravaram, Mayor Pantam Rajani Seshasai, Deputy Mayor Vasireddy Rambabu, MLC Adireddy Apparao, TDP State organising secretary Ganni Krishna, Aryapuram Cooperative Bank chairman Challa Sankar Rao and others garlanded the statue of NTR at Kotipalli bus stand. TDP youth leader Adireddy Vasu distributed fruits to aged people in the government hospital.

Mr. Ganni Krishna inaugurated a cricket tournament on the occasion. He sought Bharat Ratna for NT Rama Rao.

11 blood donation camps

Srikakulam Staff Reporter adds:

Indian Red Cross Society’s blood bank organised blood donation camps simultaneously at 11 places, including Srikakulam, Palakonda, Patpatnam, Plasa, Tekkali. Labour Minister K. Atchannaidu, Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan and over 300 TDP activists donated blood to mark the occasion.