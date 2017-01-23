Andhra Pradesh

Train derailment: Naidu expresses shock, orders CID inquiry

Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and Divisional Railway Manager of East Coast Railway Chandralekha Mukherjee at the accident site in Kuneru on Sunday.

Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and Divisional Railway Manager of East Coast Railway Chandralekha Mukherjee at the accident site in Kuneru on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: C.V. SUBRAHMANYAM; C.V. SUBRAHMANYAM -

Asks Chief Secretary, DGP to be in touch with their Odisha counterparts to ensure speedy relief

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday expressed shock and grief over the death of 39 persons in the train accident in Vizianagaram district and conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved family members.

Mr. Naidu tweeted: “Families of victims from AP who lost their lives in the railway accident will get ₹5 lakh compensation under Chandranna Bima.”

The Chief Minister ordered a CID inquiry into the incident as the sabotage angle cannot be ruled out.

The Chief Minister spoke to Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, Union Petroleum Minister Darmendra Pradhan, and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and assured all assistance from State government in the relief operations.

Earlier, Mr. Naidu directed the Ministers from North Coastal AP to rush to the area and provide help to the victims.

He asked the District Collectors of Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram to rush to the spot to initiate relief measures and provide medical assistance to the injured.

He asked the SP to provide all help to the injured and make arrangements to shift the dead to their respective places.

The Chief Minister also asked the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police to keep in touch with their counterparts in Odisha to ensure speedy implementation of relief operations.

APSRTC was asked to ply special buses to shift the stranded passengers from the accident spot.

The Chief Minister also asked Visakhapatnam Divisional Railway Manager to initiate steps to restore rail traffic.

Deputy Chief Minister N. Chinarajappa, Minister Kimidi Mrinalini, MLAs and MLCs visited the accident spot.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam national general secretary Nara Lokesh and State president Kala Venkat Rao expressed shock over the accident.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 21, 2020 7:51:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/Train-derailment-Naidu-expresses-shock-orders-CID-inquiry/article17079663.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY