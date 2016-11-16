Tiruchanur temple fest arrangements reviewed

TTD Executive Officer D. Sambasiva Rao, accompanied by JEOs K.S. Sreenivasa Raju (Tirumala), Pola Bhaskar (Tirupati) and other officials, reviewed the ongoing arrangements for the annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Padmavathi Devi, scheduled to be held in Tiruchanur from November 26 to December 4.

Interacting with the officials at the Asthana Mandapam, here on Tuesday, Mr. Rao urged the departments to conduct the event on par with Srivari Brahmotsavams and set up a common control room to monitor activities round-the-clock. He also directed the officials to keep a stock of 10,000 Tirumala laddus along with Tiruchanur laddus, for the sake of devotees.

With respect to the construction of toilets under the Swachh Bharat mission, Mr. Rao called upon the village heads and panchayat officials to come forward for the cause. He also directed the PR and SVBC officials to give wide publicity to the event in the surrounding villages, particularly the Sowbhagyam programme inviting women devotees. Other arrangements such as drinking water, additional sanitation staff, buffet system of food distribution at Annaprasadam (in Tolappa Gardens), displays and illuminations etc., were discussed. Tirupati Urban SP Jayalakshmi, CE Chandra Sekhar Reddy, Temple Special Grade Deputy EO Munirathnam Reddy and others were present.