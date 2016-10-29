Andhra Pradesh

Three bike thieves held

The Robertsonpeta police on Friday nabbed a gang of three thieves who were accused in various cases, including bike thefts, in Machilipatnam and Pedana towns.

Robertsonpeta Circle Inspector Vara Prasad said the arrested were identified as G. Amaranath, G. Nagavathi and a juvenile belonging to Machilipatnam town.

The gang targeted parked two-wheelers and valuables kept in them.

“The gang had stolen nearly Rs. 5 lakh in cash and two two-wheelers. Investigation is on to recover the money and vehicles,” said Mr. Vara Prasad.

The police on Friday produced the accused before the court.

