Test for new Mee Seva centres tomorrow

The Krishna district administration is making arrangements for the sanctioning of more than 500 new Mee Seva centres across the district.

Joint Collector Gandham Chandrudu has said the process of sanctioning over 500 Mee Seva centres has begun.

“A technical test for those who are willing to run the Mee Seva centre will be conducted on November 8,” said Mr. Chandrudu.

Technical knowledge and computer operation skills are mandatory for the Mee Seva centre operator.

The technical examination would be held at the Hindu College of Engineering, IIIT, Nuzvid and Gudlavalleru College of Engineering.