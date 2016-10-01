Temples acquire new glow ahead of Dasara

Ammavari temples across Prakasam district, including the historic temple at Tripurantakam, the eastern gateway to Srisailam, have been decked out for the nine-day Dasara festival beginning on Saturday.

In Ongole, the Rajarajeswari shrine in the Lawyerpet Saibaba temple, Durgadevi temple in Balajiraopeta, Mahishasuramardhini temple in Chennakesavapeta, Mahalakshmi temple near Kothapatnam bus stand and Rajarajeswari temple in Seetaramapuram among others were tastefully decorated for the festival.

Meanwhile, the senior students of Bhashyam Little Champs school hogged the limelight by portraying the ‘Narakasuravadha’ drama ahead of the Dasara celebrations. It was fun and frolic for the tiny-tots who came in colourful dresses and performed graceful dances to highlight the importance of the celebrations hailing the mother goddess. They won a huge round of applause from fellow students and parents as well.

The celebrations were held in the school to enable students to understand the significance of the religious festival, which symbolised victory of good over evil, explained Bashyam group of schools zonal in-charge N. Susheela.