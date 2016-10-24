Temple gears up for Karteekam

Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari Temple geared up for special pujas and cultural activitie in the moth of Karteekam, according to Trust Board chairman Thammana Vallabha Satyanarayana. He said that Indian tradition and culture would be protected well with spiritual activities and temple was the right place to inculcate values in the form devotional activities. The young devotees will chant various Shiva stotrams during Karteekam as the premises houses Shiva temple too.

The temple has recently got a facelift with the Trust Board taking series of steps for the renovation of the temple located in China Bazaar of Srikakulam. According to the Trust Board, donors presented processional deities and Panamattam recently.