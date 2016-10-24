Andhra Pradesh

Temple gears up for Karteekam

The Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari temple in Srikakulam.

The Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari temple in Srikakulam.  

Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari Temple geared up for special pujas and cultural activitie in the moth of Karteekam, according to Trust Board chairman Thammana Vallabha Satyanarayana. He said that Indian tradition and culture would be protected well with spiritual activities and temple was the right place to inculcate values in the form devotional activities. The young devotees will chant various Shiva stotrams during Karteekam as the premises houses Shiva temple too.

The temple has recently got a facelift with the Trust Board taking series of steps for the renovation of the temple located in China Bazaar of Srikakulam. According to the Trust Board, donors presented processional deities and Panamattam recently.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 23, 2020 2:44:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/Temple-gears-up-for-Karteekam/article16080081.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY