Andhra Pradesh

TTD to digitise all books in central library

TIRUPATI : With all the books up for digitisation, TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Central Library and Research Centre (SVCLRC) will be getting an upgraded look, said Tirupati JEO Pola Bhaskar. During a review meeting here on Wednesday, Mr. Bhaskar instructed the officials concerned to digitise all the books in the library, categorised under 48 divisions. “This should enable even the book lovers across the world to download e-books and also help in research,” he added. He called for an action plan for strengthening the research centre from facility’s chief and HRD Col. Chandrasekhar Manda.

“We have also brought some rare books and manuscripts from Tanjore and Vellore libraries for digitisation. The rare books in the library should also be identified and digitised for future generations,” he said. Deputy EOs Gautami and Dhananjeyulu were present.

