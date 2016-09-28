TTD suspends ‘arjitha sevas’ for Brahmotsavams

The TTD — which is leaving no stone unturned for the successful conduct of the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara — has, in another pilgrim-friendly move, resolved to suspend all kinds of ‘arjitha sevas’ at the hill temple during the entire festival period.

The management has also decided to confine the VIP darshan facility only to those falling under the protocol category and dispense with the issuance of Rs.300 darshan tickets on October 7 on the occasion of the auspicious Garuda Seva as well as on the following day which coincides with the third Saturday of the propitious Purattasi month, to which the Tamils attach immense significance.

TTD Executive officer D. Sambasiva Rao told the media on Tuesday that the top priority of the management would be providing ‘darshan’ of the main deity to every visiting pilgrim besides enabling them witness the two-time daily processions around the mada streets with ease. There shall be no advance reservation of cottages and guest houses and the accommodation will be provided on first-come, first-served basis. A buffer stock of seven lakh ‘laddus’ will be maintained to meet the growing requirements of the public as the management is expecting a huge turnout.

The ghat roads and the two footpaths will be kept open round-the-clock on the day of Garuda Seva.

Security and forest personnel will be deployed at every hundred steps on the footpaths.

Devotional songs will be played in high pitch to obviate any kind of intrusion of wild animals along the trekking routes.

As the turnout in the pilgrim crowd for the Garuda Seva will be at its zenith, the APSRTC has come forward to operate at least ‘one bus a second’ totalling to 3,500 trips an hour on the ghat roads.

Special ‘bhajan’ and devotional programmes will be organised to engage the devotees who remain squatted for long hours along the mada streets on the occasion of the Garuda Seva in addition to the periodical distribution of free food and buttermilk.

