TTD officials caught in a tizzy

Officials of the TTD were caught in a tizzy when a non-Hindu pilgrim was caught performing his religious prayers. The incident took place on Wednesday in the vicinity of the Vaikuntham Queue Complex.

The pilgrim, identified as SK Abu Hajma, a native of Kolkata, reportedly confessed that fascinated by the glory and riches of the hill temple he had come to the place for the darshan of the deity. Though he frequently visited Tirupati in connection with his business trips, he was totally unaware of the existing restrictions atop the town and sat for his obligatory religious deed as it was time for his prayers.

The issue assumed undesired proportions with a section of electronic media playing it up. TTD Executive Officer D. Sambasiva Rao ordered a probe into the incident. Meanwhile, the Tirumala police have registered a case and investigation is on.