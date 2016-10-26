Andhra Pradesh

TTD moots training for kitchen workers

Taking a strong exception to the Monday's fire accident at the boondi manufacturing kitchen at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here, TTD Executive Officer D. Sambasiva Rao categorically favoured imparting of proper training to the workers at the Potu (temple kitchen).

At a high-level meeting with the heads of various departments on Tuesday, Mr. Rao urged the Vigilance, Potu and Health officials to come up with a concrete mechanism to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future. He also exhorted the Potu officials to espouse the advanced techniques involved in the process of cleaning the soot, vapourised ghee deposits on the walls as well as the exhaust fans inside the temple kitchen.

In order to preserve and contain the wastage of drinking water, he directed the engineering officials to strictly adopt conservative methods and follow the water storage techniques with the southeast monsoons round the corner. The forest department officials also should follow drip irrigation techniques in growing sandalwood plantations in the Tirumala forests.

Outsourcing of cooks

Mr. Rao preferred outsourcing of the services of expert cooks at the massive Tarigonda Vengamamba Nitya Anna Prasadam Complex to meet the requirements of the ever increasing crowd. He urged the officials of both the Engineering and the Public Relations departments to popularise the erstwhile free meals complex in front of the main Kalyanakatta building as 'Bhakth Nivas' and instal display and sign boards at all the vantage points for its easy identification.

Tirupati-based TTD JEO Pola Bhaskar, Chief Engineer Chandrasekhar Reddy, Additional FACAO Balaji, Superintending Engineer Ramachandra Reddy were among the officers present at the meeting.

