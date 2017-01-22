Andhra Pradesh

TTD chief: Focus on improving amenities for pilgrims

PEDDAPURAM (East Godavari dist.): Stating that donations made by the devotees to Lord Venkateswara atop Tirumala were being used for various welfare programmes, chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board Chadalavada Krishna Murthy on Sunday said providing more amenities for the pilgrims visiting the hill shrine was their agenda.

Kalyana mandapam inaugurated

Accompanied by Kakinada MP Tota Narasimham, Mr. Krishna Murthy inaugurated a Kalyana Mandapam built in the premises of Venkateswara temple here by spending ₹45 lakh that was donated by philanthropists.

Speaking on the occasion, he said a large number of pilgrims from the Godavari distircts were visiting Tirumala.

Hassle-free darshan

“Our aim is to ensure hassle-free darshan of the Lord to all the devotees. In addition, we have been focussing on welfare activities such as building and maintaining educational institutions and hospitals,” he said. MLC Boddu Bhaskara Rama Rao and Kakianda Rural MLA Pilli Anantalakshmi accompanied him. Later, Mr. Krishna Murthy made a surprise visit to the TTD Kalyana Mandapam in the town and inspected the infrastructure available for the public.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 8:39:43 PM

