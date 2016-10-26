Andhra Pradesh

TDP speeds up enrolment of voters for MLC polls

The TDP has so far enrolled 3,000 graduates out of 42,000 voters in the district for the MLC (Graduate Constituency) election.

The district committee has decided to speed up the process and reach the target by November 5, when the enrolment ends, as the party high command considered the MLC elections (Graduates and Teachers’ Constituencies) as a prestigious issue, said Dwarapureddy Jagadish, district president and MLC, on Tuesday.

He said at a press conference though four to five ticket aspirants were in the race for the Graduate constituency (Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam), party national president and general secretary N. Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh would take a decision on the candidate after the final notification of electoral rolls.

MLAs Mesala Geeta and Bobbili Chiranjeevulu, party town president V.S. Prasad and others were present.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 6:46:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/TDP-speeds-up-enrolment-of-voters-for-MLC-polls/article16082168.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY