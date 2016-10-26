TDP speeds up enrolment of voters for MLC polls

The TDP has so far enrolled 3,000 graduates out of 42,000 voters in the district for the MLC (Graduate Constituency) election.

The district committee has decided to speed up the process and reach the target by November 5, when the enrolment ends, as the party high command considered the MLC elections (Graduates and Teachers’ Constituencies) as a prestigious issue, said Dwarapureddy Jagadish, district president and MLC, on Tuesday.

He said at a press conference though four to five ticket aspirants were in the race for the Graduate constituency (Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam), party national president and general secretary N. Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh would take a decision on the candidate after the final notification of electoral rolls.

MLAs Mesala Geeta and Bobbili Chiranjeevulu, party town president V.S. Prasad and others were present.