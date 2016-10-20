TDP a trailblazer in welfare schemes: CM

: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the Telugu Desam was the first party to initiate welfare programmes in a big way and added that it had set the trend for other parties too to include them in their manifestos.

Addressing a meeting after unveiling a bronze statue of NT Rama Rao at the State party office here, Mr. Naidu said that it was party founder NTR who during his tenure as Chief Minister had set an example for other parties in this regard.

“We have been continuing all the welfare programmes in the same spirit in which NTR had launched the welfare programmes, like Rs. 2-a-kg rice scheme. The TDP will continue to stand by the poor,” he said.

Earlier, party national general secretary Lokesh said that he would ensure that the party cadre get all the support from the government. “I may or may not become a great leader like my grandfather or my father, but I will ensure that I will not bring bad name to my family,’’ said Mr. Lokesh.

Ministers Pulla Rao, Chinarajappa, Ravela Kishore Babu and MLAs were present.