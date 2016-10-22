Andhra Pradesh

TDP Chaitanya Yatra from November 1, says MLC

Telugu Desam Party will launch a Chaitanya Yatra and party membership drive in the State on November 1, MLC and TDP district president Silpa Chakrapani Reddy said on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister K.E. Krishnamurthy, district in charge Minister K. Atchannaidu and party observer Varla Ramaiah will address the TDP Coordination Committee meeting in Kurnool on October 24 and chalk out the programme for the Chaitanya Yatra, he told the media in Kurnool.

Party leaders and activists would propagate the development and welfare programmes of the TDP government in the Chaitanya Yatra, besides gauging the development in villages, disbursal of pensions, subsidies and issue of ration cards, Mr. Chakrapani Reddy said.

Thirty thousand more members joined the TDP in the recent past, Mr. Chakrapani Reddy said.

