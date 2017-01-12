Andhra Pradesh

Suspected serial killer nabbed

RAZOLE (East Godavari): An alleged serial killer, in the guise of Venkannababu Swami and Durgammatalli, was taken into custody by the police on Thursday and is being questioned about his modus operandi.

According to Amalapuram DSP L. Ankaiah, Saladi Lakshmi Narayana (26) of Kedarlanka in Kapileswarapuram mandal reportedly developed a grudge, against women as he failed in love, and hatched a plan to rape and kill the women. So, he allegedly changed his lifestyle and on one fine day appeared in the attire of`’swamiji’ in few villages of Kapileswarapuram mandal.

He changed his name as Venkannababu Swami and started his activities in interior rural areas of East and West Godavari districts from 2012. Many of the women started falling his trap and the first woman who was allegedly raped and murdered was Chepuru Satyavari in 2012. According to police, the so-called swami in the attire of even Durgammatalli took women into bushes, where he raped and then murdered with their saris.

The accused Laskshminaryana allegedly killed Badri Satyavari, Akula Nagamani, Yanam Nagamma (Kovvuru in West Godavari) and Padma (Dangeru of Draksharama mandal).

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 12, 2020 7:52:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/Suspected-serial-killer-nabbed/article17030396.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY