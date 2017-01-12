Suspected serial killer nabbed

RAZOLE (East Godavari): An alleged serial killer, in the guise of Venkannababu Swami and Durgammatalli, was taken into custody by the police on Thursday and is being questioned about his modus operandi.

According to Amalapuram DSP L. Ankaiah, Saladi Lakshmi Narayana (26) of Kedarlanka in Kapileswarapuram mandal reportedly developed a grudge, against women as he failed in love, and hatched a plan to rape and kill the women. So, he allegedly changed his lifestyle and on one fine day appeared in the attire of`’swamiji’ in few villages of Kapileswarapuram mandal.

He changed his name as Venkannababu Swami and started his activities in interior rural areas of East and West Godavari districts from 2012. Many of the women started falling his trap and the first woman who was allegedly raped and murdered was Chepuru Satyavari in 2012. According to police, the so-called swami in the attire of even Durgammatalli took women into bushes, where he raped and then murdered with their saris.

The accused Laskshminaryana allegedly killed Badri Satyavari, Akula Nagamani, Yanam Nagamma (Kovvuru in West Godavari) and Padma (Dangeru of Draksharama mandal).