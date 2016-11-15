Andhra Pradesh

Supermoon spectacle highlight of Karthika Pournami at Bhairavakona

The supermoon added more charm to Karthika Pournami festival with devotees thronging Siva temples across Prakasam district, including Bhairavakona, as the full moon day of auspicious ‘Karthika Masam’ coincided with Monday.

It was a life-time opportunity for the thousands of pilgrims who thronged Bhairavakona, abode of the Trimukadurga samedha Bhaireveswara near Chandrasekarapuram, to view the reflection of the supermoon in the water that got collected in a pit falling on the forehead of the mother goddess, resembling a marvellous jewel at the rock-cut temple with Lord Bhairava, fiery form of Lord Siva as ‘'Kshetrapalaka’.

