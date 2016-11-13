Students given scholarships

Minister for Agriculture Prathipati Pulla Rao has said that education of girl child would empower the society as a whole.

Addressing meritorious students of various government schools, who have been given scholarships by Coromandel International Limited to the tune of Rs.5,000 for toppers in Class 9 and Rs.3,500 for the second top ranking girl students, Mr. Pulla Rao said that the State government was committed to ensuring that the girl child received the best education.

The Minister lauded the initiative of the Coromandel International Limited to encourage merit students from 50 schools across the district under the Rural Girl Child Education Scheme.

The CIL had chosen two students each from the 50 schools basing on their performance in the Class 9 examinations. CIL senior vice-president G.V Subba Reddy said that the scheme had been helping many students during their higher education. District Educational Officer K.V. Srinivasula Reddy, zonal manager Sachidananda Reddy, market development manager K.V Srinivas Rao were present.