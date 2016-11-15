Students celebrate with kids of Akshaya Kshetram

Keeping the tradition alive for the past 10 years, home for children with special needs – Akshaya Kshetram – celebrated the Children’s Day by inviting students from neighbouring schools to interact and play with their inmates.

Contrary to the regular events observed in schools elsewhere, the event at Akshaya Kshetram aims at fostering a sense of belonging among students irrespective of their abilities. On Monday, students from seven schools took part in the celebrations, interacting and playing games with the inmates of Akshaya Kshetram. “We have begun this programme in 2006, to spread awareness among children about those with ‘special needs’ and how to establish a sense of belonging by understanding each other, breaking away from their regular chores,” maintained M. Ramaswamy, founder president of Akshaya Kshetram. He along with his wife M. Varalakshmi runs the ‘ashram’ on the outskirts of the temple city at Durgasamudram.

Meanwhile, several schools across the city organised Children’s Day celebrations with much fanfare in their premises.

The events were marked with tributes to ‘Chacha’ Nehru, cultural programmes, speeches and distribution of sweets. Regional Science Centre – Tirupati (RSCT), in collaboration with Rotary Club – Tirupati, has announced to organise programmes, competitions and workshops till November 17. For further details contact: 0877-2286202.