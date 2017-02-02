Student body to approach NHRC, Mahila Commission against Collector

KURNOOL: BC, SC, ST and Minority Student Federation State president J. Lakshmi Narasimha said on Thursday that complaints would be faxed to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Mahila Commission and the National Human Rights Commission against Kurnool Collector Ch. Vijayamohan on his alleged rude behaviour and alleged threat to give transfer certificates to 11 Intermediate girl students.

Demanding that the government transfer the Collector, Mr. Lakshmi Narasimha condemned Mr. Vijayamohan’s alleged threat to give transfer certificates to 11 Intermediate girl students of the KVR Government Junior College here for representing to him, in the Praja Darbar grievance cell programme, about the problems such as lack of classrooms, hostels, toilets and drinking water facility in the college.

Addressing the media at the federation office here, Mr. Lakshmi Narasimha accused the Collector of ignoring the plight of girl students and said that he would incur the wrath of women. “Mr. Vijayamohan was rude and harsh towards the girl students and accused them of loitering on the roads,” he alleged. He resented taking “individual pictures of the 11 girl students in the Praja Darbar and directing the Kallur tahsildar and the VRO to visit the college and elicit their details”.

The girl students approached the Collector hoping that their grievance would be redressed but were disappointed, he said.

The BC, SC, ST hostels were plagued by a plethora of problems, but the Collector was nonchalant in resolving them, he alleged. Federation’s district president Bharat Kumar, district secretary Mokthar Basha and leaders Y. Karthik, P. Sivakrishna and Raju participated.