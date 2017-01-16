Stop politicising sports complex issue: Masula civic chief

MACHILIPATNAM: Machilipatnam Municipal Chairperson M. Baba Prasad has appealed to the political parties, including the YSR Congress Party, and the residents of Kummara Gudem to allow the State government to develop a sports complex on the proposed 22 acres of government site.
The YSR Congress Party has been intensifying the protest against the proposal citing that construction of the sports complex would adversely affect the livelihood of the pottermen. “I appeal to the people of Kummara Gudem and the YSR Congress Party to stop politicising the sports complex. The port town does not have a sports ground,” said Mr. Baba Prasad. The Chairperson had reminded that Machilipatnam had a glorious history in the field of sports.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism