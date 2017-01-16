Andhra Pradesh

Stop politicising sports complex issue: Masula civic chief

MACHILIPATNAM: Machilipatnam Municipal Chairperson M. Baba Prasad has appealed to the political parties, including the YSR Congress Party, and the residents of Kummara Gudem to allow the State government to develop a sports complex on the proposed 22 acres of government site.

The YSR Congress Party has been intensifying the protest against the proposal citing that construction of the sports complex would adversely affect the livelihood of the pottermen. “I appeal to the people of Kummara Gudem and the YSR Congress Party to stop politicising the sports complex. The port town does not have a sports ground,” said Mr. Baba Prasad. The Chairperson had reminded that Machilipatnam had a glorious history in the field of sports.

