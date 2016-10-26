Stone to be laid for administrative building complex on October 28

Minister for Finance Arun Jaitley will be the chief guest for the foundation-laying ceremony of the government buildings complex at Lingayapalem on October 28. The administrative Capital will be coming up on a stretch of 980 acres between Lingayapalem and Rayapudi.

District Collector Kantilal Dande and CRDA Commissioner Ch. Sridhar and Superintendent of Police M. Narayan Naik visited the villages and reviewed the arrangements. Mr. Dande said that about 40,000 people were expected to attend the meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Amaravati on October 22, 2015.