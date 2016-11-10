State warned against SC categorisation

Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan has warned the State government of dire consequences if GO 25 is not scrapped within a month from now following Supreme Court’s order quashing categorisation of Scheduled Castes into A, B, C, and D.
“The SCs will not remain quiet if the government goes ahead with the GO,” he said at a press conference here on Wednesday. While recalling how SCs backed the Congress in all the general elections, Dr. Mohan accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of opening up a Pandora’s box for his political gains.
His attempt to divide the SCs led to the State’s bifurcation, he said, adding that BSP founder president Kanshi Ram had forewarned him of the problems.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor