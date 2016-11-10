State warned against SC categorisation

Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan has warned the State government of dire consequences if GO 25 is not scrapped within a month from now following Supreme Court’s order quashing categorisation of Scheduled Castes into A, B, C, and D.

“The SCs will not remain quiet if the government goes ahead with the GO,” he said at a press conference here on Wednesday. While recalling how SCs backed the Congress in all the general elections, Dr. Mohan accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of opening up a Pandora’s box for his political gains.

His attempt to divide the SCs led to the State’s bifurcation, he said, adding that BSP founder president Kanshi Ram had forewarned him of the problems.