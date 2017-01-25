Andhra Pradesh

State shines in tapping the sunshine

Secretary, Energy, Ajay Jain and Managing Director of NREDCAP, Andhra Pradesh, Kamalakar Babu, receiving award from Union Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Rajeev Kapoor, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Energy Secretary, NREDCAP Managing Director receive award in Delhi

Andhra Pradesh Energy Secretary Ajay Jain and Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) M. Kamalakar Babu on Tuesday received an award from Secretary, Union Ministry for New and Renewable Energy, Rajeev Kapoor at a function held in Delhi.

Andhra Pradesh stood first in the use of solar powered agricultural pump sets at the national-level while the Krishna district occupied the first place in the State in promoting them in a big way.

Krishna District Collector Babu A. received the award, representing the district.

Off-grid solar

PV programme

The awards were given in off-grid solar PV programme in 12 different categories such as solar lantern, solar home lighting systems, solar power packs, solar street light, solar power plant, solar pumps (irrigation), solar mini/micro grid, solar pumps (drinking), bank scheme-solar home systems, bank scheme-solar pumps, cold storage and R.O. systems.

Review meeting

The awards were given as part of a review meeting wherein progress of each State was reviewed, next financial year plan was discussed and the issues raised by the States were deliberated upon in detail and efforts were made to find their solutions.

Presentations were also made by senior officials of the Ministry on each programme.

