State out to tap tourism potential of Pulicat, Nelapattu sanctuaries

NELLORE: As the three-day Flamingo bird festival drew to a close at Sullurupeta on Thursday, the performers of traditional art forms such as tiger dance, dancing horse, peacock puppets, and stilt walkers stole the show by attracting the attention of the visitors.

Young performers of Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam won appreciation from the audiences for their enthusiastic participation.

The officials made special arrangements for bringing the artistes of tiger dance and dancing horse to entertain the crowds.

Wearing tiger costumes and making fierce postures, the performers proved to be a visual treat for schoolchildren and students who arrived from institutions in the surrounding areas.

Tiger dance is a popular event at such festival gatherings and temple fairs in the rural areas.

TV artistes were a special attraction during the festival as rural crowds showed interest to watch their performances, dramas and comedy skits.

Long boat rides in the Pulicat, the second largest brackish water lake in the country, remained a big entertainer for the visitors who made use of the facility at Bheemunivaripalem. The officials imposed restrictions on the number of travellers in each boat to ensure their safety.

Because of the crowds, migratory birds such as flamingos and pelicans shifted their food hunting activity into the interior areas of the lake. This denied most of the visitors a chance to observe these colourful birds from close quarters.

Meanwhile, top officials who visited the festival venues said that more funds would be allocated to make the event a memorable one for the tourists in the coming years. This year, Rs.2 crore was already sanctioned for the festival.

AP Tourism Development Corporation Chairman V. Jayarami Reddy said that there were proposals to develop Pulicat and Nelapattu bird sanctuaries as world-renowned tourism destinations, and Rs.60 crore would be spent exclusively for the purpose.

Also, a road would be laid alongside the sea coast from the beaches located at Mypadu and Tada.